Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .289 with two home runs and six walks.
- In seven of 15 games this year (46.7%) Sheets has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Sheets has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.83).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
