The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .240.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (nine of 18), with multiple hits three times (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has had an RBI in six games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

