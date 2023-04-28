Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert is batting .223 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, Robert has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (44.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.83 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
