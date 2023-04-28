The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .241 with 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in 31.8% of his games in 2023, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has driven in a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (22.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-run games (22.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings