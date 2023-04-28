Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Seby Zavala (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .207.
- In four of 12 games this year (33.3%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.83).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (3-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
