Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .241.
- In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Mancini has driven home a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once six times this season (28.6%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|5
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.