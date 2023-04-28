Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (21-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-19) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on April 28.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (3-0) against the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (1-2).

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (11.8%) in those games.

Chicago has won all of its eight games in which it was named as at least a +125 moneyline underdog.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 3.9 runs per game (101 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.76) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule