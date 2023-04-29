Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .413 this season while batting .289 with 19 walks and 17 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Swanson has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
