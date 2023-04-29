The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is batting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (63.2%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this season, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 19 games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.80 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Faucher (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw two innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
