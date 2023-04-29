On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with four walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has three doubles and eight walks while hitting .183.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.1% of them.

He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.

In three games this season (11.1%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.

In six of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings