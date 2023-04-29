Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with four walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has three doubles and eight walks while hitting .183.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.1% of them.
- He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.
- In three games this season (11.1%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.
- In six of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
