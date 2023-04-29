On Saturday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets has two home runs and six walks while batting .293.
  • Sheets has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
  • In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.80 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Faucher makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went two innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
