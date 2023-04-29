On Saturday, Ian Happ (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .311 with nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (29.2%).

In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings