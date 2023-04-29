After hitting .094 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is hitting .125 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In six of 15 games this season, Sosa got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Sosa has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.80 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Faucher gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
