Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After hitting .094 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .125 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In six of 15 games this season, Sosa got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Sosa has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.80 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
- Faucher gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.