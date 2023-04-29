Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Robert (hitting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert is batting .215 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 26), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has had an RBI in seven games this season (26.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (42.3%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.80 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending Faucher (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
