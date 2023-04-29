2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Tony Finau is the current leader (-100) at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta after two rounds of play.
Mexico Open at Vidanta Third Round Information
- Start Time: 10:38 AM ET
- Venue: Vidanta Vallarta
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards
Mexico Open at Vidanta Best Odds to Win
Tony Finau
- Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-13)
- Odds to Win: -100
Finau Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|4th
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|8
|1
|1st
Brandon Wu
- Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +600
Wu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|7
|2
|9th
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|8
|1
|1st
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 12:06 PM ET
- Current Rank: 12th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +700
Rahm Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|14th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|26th
Erik Van Rooyen
- Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +900
Van Rooyen Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|6
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|7
|2
|7th
Will Gordon
- Tee Time: 12:39 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-9)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Gordon Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|4
|0
|14th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|7th
Mexico Open at Vidanta Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Akshay Bhatia
|4th (-9)
|+2500
|Eric Cole
|4th (-9)
|+2800
|Andrew Putnam
|4th (-9)
|+2800
|Ben Martin
|9th (-8)
|+4500
|Beau Hossler
|12th (-7)
|+4500
|Austin Smotherman
|4th (-9)
|+5000
|Cameron Champ
|9th (-8)
|+5000
|Taylor Pendrith
|12th (-7)
|+6000
|Jimmy Walker
|9th (-8)
|+6000
|Stephan Jaeger
|19th (-6)
|+9000
