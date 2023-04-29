Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .190 in his last games.
- Hoerner has recorded a hit in 21 of 25 games this season (84.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (44.0%).
- In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (32.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (16.0%).
- He has scored in 13 games this season (52.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Cabrera (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
