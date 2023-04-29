The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .190 in his last games.
  • Hoerner has recorded a hit in 21 of 25 games this season (84.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (44.0%).
  • In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Hoerner has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (32.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (16.0%).
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (52.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 9
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Cabrera (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
