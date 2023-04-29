The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .190 in his last games.

Hoerner has recorded a hit in 21 of 25 games this season (84.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (44.0%).

In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (32.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (16.0%).

He has scored in 13 games this season (52.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings