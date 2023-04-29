The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .235 with 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 123rd and he is sixth in slugging.

Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in 30.4% of his games in 2023, and 9.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.1% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (60.9%), including five multi-run games (21.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (88.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings