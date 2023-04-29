Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .235 with 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 123rd and he is sixth in slugging.
- Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in 30.4% of his games in 2023, and 9.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.1% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (60.9%), including five multi-run games (21.7%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
