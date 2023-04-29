After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .156 with a triple.
  • Gonzalez has a hit in five of 18 games played this year (27.8%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Faucher (0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
