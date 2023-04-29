After hitting .297 with two doubles, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins (who will start Edward Cabrera) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .260 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 13 games so far this year.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

