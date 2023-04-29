Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .241 with a double, three home runs and four walks.

In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this year, Mancini has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings