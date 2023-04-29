White Sox vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (22-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-20) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 7-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on April 29.
The Rays will call on Calvin Faucher (0-1) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (0-3).
White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 7, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (11.1%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won one of 12 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 3.8 runs per game (103 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 24
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Lance Lynn vs Chris Bassitt
|April 25
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Mike Clevinger vs José Berríos
|April 26
|@ Blue Jays
|L 8-0
|Michael Kopech vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 27
|Rays
|L 14-5
|Dylan Cease vs Shane McClanahan
|April 28
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zach Eflin
|April 29
|Rays
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Calvin Faucher
|April 30
|Rays
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 2
|Twins
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Joe Ryan
|May 3
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Tyler Mahle
|May 4
|Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
