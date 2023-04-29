The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 24 RBI (33 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .330/.400/.540 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0

