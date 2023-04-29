On Saturday, Yasmani Grandal (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal leads Chicago with 19 hits, batting .253 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings