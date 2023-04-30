Adam Haseley Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Adam Haseley, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Haseley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Adam Haseley At The Plate
- Haseley is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.
- Haseley notched a hit in one of six games so far this year, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Haseley has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.