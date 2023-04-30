On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.343), slugging percentage (.333) and OPS (.676) this season.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

In 83.3% of his 24 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this season.

Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.

In 12 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

