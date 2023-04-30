Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.343), slugging percentage (.333) and OPS (.676) this season.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- In 83.3% of his 24 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this season.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.
- In 12 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.81 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.33 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
