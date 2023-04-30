On Sunday, Andrew Vaughn (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 20 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 27 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games.
  • In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
