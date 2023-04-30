Nico Hoerner and Luis Arraez will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The favored Cubs have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • TV: Peacock
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cubs -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have put together a 7-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.3% of those games).
  • Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 60%.
  • Chicago has played in 26 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-12-1).
  • The Cubs have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-8 6-4 7-7 7-5 8-9 6-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.