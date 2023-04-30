The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

  • Rios has a home run and four walks while batting .059.
  • Rios has gotten a hit once in 10 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Rios has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Hoeing (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
