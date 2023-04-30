Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer and his .483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .246.
- Hosmer is batting .267 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Hosmer has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 43.5% of his games this season, Hosmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.
- He has scored in four of 23 games (17.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Hoeing (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
