Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick Wisdom -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (22) this season while batting .250 with 15 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 97th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (29.2%).
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (33.3%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has had an RBI in 10 games this year (41.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year (15 of 24), with two or more runs five times (20.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Marlins will look to Hoeing (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.