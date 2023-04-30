Patrick Wisdom -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (22) this season while batting .250 with 15 extra-base hits.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (29.2%).

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (33.3%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has had an RBI in 10 games this year (41.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year (15 of 24), with two or more runs five times (20.8%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings