Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .255.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Hoeing (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
