White Sox vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to take down Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog White Sox have +150 odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.
White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-185
|+150
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have been underdogs 10 times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (10.5%) in those games.
- Chicago has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 28 games with a total.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-9
|4-12
|4-11
|3-10
|5-16
|2-5
