Mike Clevinger takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 26 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .227 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 106 (3.8 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.89 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.584 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Clevinger (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

In five starts, Clevinger has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-0 Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays L 14-5 Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays L 12-3 Home Lance Lynn Calvin Faucher 4/30/2023 Rays - Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Tyler Mahle 5/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds - Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away - -

