Yan Gomes -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .313 with a double, five home runs and a walk.

Gomes enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .529 with two homers.

In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 23.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (58.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

