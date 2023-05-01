Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (14-13) against the Washington Nationals (10-17) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 1.

The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (2-1) for the Cubs and MacKenzie Gore (3-1) for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 13 games this season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won two of its three games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 146.

The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).

Cubs Schedule