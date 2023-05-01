On Monday, May 1 at 7:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (14-13) visit the Washington Nationals (10-17) at Nationals Park in the series opener. Drew Smyly will get the call for the Cubs, while MacKenzie Gore will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (2-1, 3.21 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-1, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Cubs and Nationals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-140), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Cubs were favored on the moneyline four times, but they lost every matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (37%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 9-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.