Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Jeimer Candelario and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Monday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs' Drew Smyly (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 26 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 7.2 1 0 0 10 0 at Dodgers Apr. 16 5.2 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Reds Apr. 3 4.2 9 7 6 3 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .328/.367/.437 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 27 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .297/.371/.604 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has six doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (26 total hits).

He's slashed .239/.292/.404 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets Apr. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has recorded 26 hits with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He has driven in nine runs.

He has a slash line of .292/.364/.404 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6

