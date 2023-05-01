Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Dansby Swanson (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 28 hits.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 142nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (34.6%).
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (42.3%), including five games with multiple runs (19.2%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gore (3-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 28th, 1.296 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
