After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Nelson Velazquez and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will start MacKenzie Gore) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .350 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Velazquez has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (37.5%), leaving the park in 13% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this year, Velazquez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once five times this year (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

