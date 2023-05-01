Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Madrigal (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .289 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Madrigal has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 20 games this season.
- In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7).
