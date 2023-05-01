Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trey Mancini and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (139 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .261 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
- Mancini has picked up a hit in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this year (seven of 24), with two or more RBI four times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in seven games this season (29.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Nationals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
