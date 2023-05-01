On Monday, Yan Gomes (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .299.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 18 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings