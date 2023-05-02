The Toronto Blue Jays (18-11) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Boston Red Sox (16-14) on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Bo Bichette is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.50 ERA).

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kikuchi (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.00 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Houck has recorded one quality start this year.

Houck will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

