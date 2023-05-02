Cubs vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.
The favored Cubs have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-145
|+120
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 14 total times this season. They've gone 8-6 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-14-1).
- The Cubs have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|7-5
|7-8
|8-5
|8-10
|7-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.