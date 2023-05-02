After going 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game, Edwin Rios and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

Rios is batting .111 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Rios has had a hit in a game twice this year, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has homered in one game this year.

Rios has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of 11 games so far this year.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

