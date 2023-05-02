Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .225 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Jimenez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350.
- This season, Jimenez has posted at least one hit in 14 of 21 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this season.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1).
