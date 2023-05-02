The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .206 with four doubles and eight walks.
  • Andrus has recorded a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), including four multi-hit games (13.8%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 29 games this year.
  • Andrus has driven home a run in five games this year (17.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.
  • In seven games this season (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Ryan (5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
