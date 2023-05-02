The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .206 with four doubles and eight walks.

Andrus has recorded a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), including four multi-hit games (13.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 29 games this year.

Andrus has driven home a run in five games this year (17.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.

In seven games this season (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings