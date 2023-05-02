Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .277 with two home runs and six walks.
- In 50.0% of his 18 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (5-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
