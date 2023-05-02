The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .277 with two home runs and six walks.

In 50.0% of his 18 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings