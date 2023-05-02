The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Guaranteed Rate Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert is hitting .213 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.

In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (14.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (25.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (10.7%).

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings