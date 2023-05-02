The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert is hitting .213 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (14.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Robert has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (25.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (10.7%).
  • He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1).
