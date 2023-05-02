Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After hitting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 24 of 28 games this season (85.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (39.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (nine of 28), with more than one RBI five times (17.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (50.0%), including five games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (91.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams (1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
